Ryan Day discusses Notre Dame matchup in weekly press conference — live coverage

The Ohio State Buckeyes will travel to South Bend this weekend to take on the Fighting Irish.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach is meeting with the media Tuesday to discuss this weekend’s prime-time matchup against No. 9 Notre Dame.

The No. 6 ranked Buckeyes will travel to South Bend this weekend to take on the Fighting Irish.

Both Ohio State and Notre Dame head into the game unbeaten, but it’s expected to be the first true test of the season for each team.

Saturday’s matchup caps off a home-and-home series between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish. Ohio State came out on top last year with a 21-10 victory at Ohio Stadium.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will also take questions Tuesday.

Watch the press conference live:

Ohio State is coming off a 63-10 win over Youngstown State, a much-needed performance for the Buckeyes heading into their showdown in South Bend.

Kyle McCord threw for three touchdowns and 318 yards and Ohio State used a 35-point second quarter to rout Western Kentucky at Ohio Stadium. The last time the Buckeyes scored five TDs in a quarter was Sept. 21, 2013, vs. Florida A&M.

“Anytime you can get the offense and the defense going like that it’s a huge confidence boost,” McCord said. “I think the biggest thing now is you’re using it but understanding it’s a different team we’re going against next week. They’ve got a lot of really good players, are well-coached. It’s going to be an away game and a tough environment.”

Ohio State's 2023 schedule: