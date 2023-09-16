LIVE UPDATES: Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State

The Buckeyes are looking to begin the season 3-0 before heading on the road to Notre Dame.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State 42 - Western Kentucky 10 | 2nd quarter | :08

FIVE TOUCHDOWNS IN ONE QUARTER! McCord tosses another TD to Egbuka for his second touchdown of the half. McCord has three touchdowns in the first half.

(3 plays, 58 yards, :20 TOP)

Ohio State 35 - Western Kentucky 10 | 2nd quarter | 1:55

Western Kentucky can't hold on to the ball and coughs it up. McCord tosses his second touchdown of the day, this time to Emeka Egbuka. Buckeyes starting to blow this one open.

(4 plays, 48 yards, 1:25 TOP)

Ohio State 28 - Western Kentucky 10 | 2nd quarter | 4:13

One play, one touchdown again for Ohio State! This time it's running back Chip Trayanum from 40 yards out! The Buckeyes got the ball after Western Kentucky failed to convert a fourth down.

(1 play, 40 yards, :07)

Ohio State 21 - Western Kentucky 10 | 2nd quarter | 8:00

Well, that didn't take long. McCord responds with a 75-yard bomb to Marvin Harrison Jr. Buckeyes back up by 11 again.

(1 play, 75 yards :10 TOP)

Ohio State 14 - Western Kentucky 10 | 2nd quarter | 8:10

Reed found wide receiver Malachi Corley for 34-yard catch and run deep into Ohio State territory. The Hilltoppers fumbled on a run play, but were able to get it back and actually gain positive yards. Reed hit Corley in the end zone for a touchdown.

Ohio State only gave up 10 points to Indiana and Youngstown State combined.

(7 plays, 75 yards 2:43 TOP)

Ohio State 14 - Western Kentucky 3 | 2nd quarter | 10:53

Henderson scored his second one of the half! The junior running back scored from four yards out to give the Buckeyes an 11-point lead.

(12 plays, 82 yards 5:07 TOP)

Ohio State 7 - Western Kentucky 3 | 1st quarter | 1:07

McCord fumbled the ball at midfield after getting sandwiched by two Hilltoppers. Western Kentucky was in the red zone, but an unsportsmanlike penalty pushed them back. Western Kentucky settles for a field goal.

(11 plays, 31 yards, 04:32 TOP)

Ohio State 7 - Western Kentucky 0 | 1st quarter | 11:32

TreVeyon Henderson gets the Buckeyes on the board! Kyle McCord completes four of five passes to get Ohio State down the field. Henderson got the outside edge and punched it in from 21 yards out.