'El Matador!': TBDBITL brings Latin Jazz Ohio Stadium during halftime show

Boston Brass, an internationally renowned brass quintet, joined The Best Damn Band In The Land for this week's halftime performance.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Best Damn Band In The Land brought Latin Jazz to Ohio Stadium on Saturday during their halftime performance.

The Ohio State Marching Band was joined by Boston Brass, an internationally renowned brass quintet. The quintet has played to audiences in all 50 states and in over 30 countries.

Music featured in the halftime show:

Malagueña

The Tiger of San Pedro

Spain

Spanish Fantasy, Part 4

Watch this week's halftime show titled "El Matador!":

Remaining schedule:

Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m.; NBC & Peacock)

Sept. 30 – Off

Oct. 7 – Maryland/Homecoming (noon/3:30 p.m./4 p.m.; TBD)

*Oct. 14 – at Purdue

*Oct. 21 – Penn State

*Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin

*Nov. 4 – at Rutgers

Nov. 11 – Michigan State (7:30 p.m.; NBC)

*Nov. 18 – Minnesota

Nov. 25 – at Michigan (noon; FOX)