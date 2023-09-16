x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ohio State Marching Band

'El Matador!': TBDBITL brings Latin Jazz Ohio Stadium during halftime show

Boston Brass, an internationally renowned brass quintet, joined The Best Damn Band In The Land for this week's halftime performance.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Best Damn Band In The Land brought Latin Jazz to Ohio Stadium on Saturday during their halftime performance. 

The Ohio State Marching Band was joined by Boston Brass, an internationally renowned brass quintet. The quintet has played to audiences in all 50 states and in over 30 countries. 

Music featured in the halftime show: 

  • Malagueña
  • The Tiger of San Pedro
  • Spain
  • Spanish Fantasy, Part 4

Watch this week's halftime show titled "El Matador!":

2023 Halftime shows:

2022 Halftime shows:

Remaining schedule: 

  • Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m.; NBC & Peacock)
  • Sept. 30 – Off 
  • Oct. 7 – Maryland/Homecoming (noon/3:30 p.m./4 p.m.; TBD)
  • *Oct. 14 – at Purdue
  • *Oct. 21 – Penn State 
  • *Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin
  • *Nov. 4 – at Rutgers
  • Nov. 11 – Michigan State (7:30 p.m.; NBC)
  • *Nov. 18 – Minnesota
  • Nov. 25 – at Michigan (noon; FOX) 

Related Articles

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out