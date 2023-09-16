'El Matador!': TBDBITL brings Latin Jazz Ohio Stadium during halftime show

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Best Damn Band In The Land brought Latin Jazz to Ohio Stadium on Saturday during their halftime performance.
The Ohio State Marching Band was joined by Boston Brass, an internationally renowned brass quintet. The quintet has played to audiences in all 50 states and in over 30 countries.
Music featured in the halftime show:
- Malagueña
- The Tiger of San Pedro
- Spain
- Spanish Fantasy, Part 4
Watch this week's halftime show titled "El Matador!":
Remaining schedule:
- Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m.; NBC & Peacock)
- Sept. 30 – Off
- Oct. 7 – Maryland/Homecoming (noon/3:30 p.m./4 p.m.; TBD)
- *Oct. 14 – at Purdue
- *Oct. 21 – Penn State
- *Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin
- *Nov. 4 – at Rutgers
- Nov. 11 – Michigan State (7:30 p.m.; NBC)
- *Nov. 18 – Minnesota
- Nov. 25 – at Michigan (noon; FOX)
