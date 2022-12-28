10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Georgia | Peach Bowl edition

Ohio Against The World.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The last game doesn't matter now. The Buckeyes are in the College Football Playoff and have a chance at a national championship.

They've done it before, they can do it again. But before that happens, they have a biggest test in facing the defending, undefeated champions from Georgia.

It's bowl time.

Without any further delay, here are this week's 10 Things To Know.

1. This is Ohio State's ninth year playing in a New Year's Six postseason game, every year since the start of the playoff era. No other team has done that.

2. The Buckeyes have played in five of the nine College Football Playoffs. This will be the Bulldogs' third appearance.

3. The Peach Bowl is Ohio State's 54th postseason bowl game all-time, the most among Big Ten teams.

4. Ohio State has a 26-27 record all-time in postseason bowl games. Georgia is 33-21-3.

5. Ohio State and Georgia have met just once before this year: The Bulldogs defeated the Buckeyes 21-14 in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.

6. This will be Ohio State's first game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Peach Bowl will mark Georgia's 11th.

7. The Peach Bowl will be the seventh College Football Playoff game for Ohio State. Only Alabama (13) and Clemson (10) have played in more.

8. The defending national champions Bulldogs come into the playoff as the No. 1 team in the country. They finished the season undefeated including wins over then-ranked No. 1-Tennseee and a SEC title victory over LSU.

9. The Bulldogs are led by Heisman trophy finalist Stetson Bennett at quarterback. This year, he has thrown for 3,425 yards with 20 touchdowns.