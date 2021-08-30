WATCH: Ryan Day press conference | Ohio State-Minnesota Week

C.J. Stroud will start at quarterback for the No. 4 Buckeyes in the opener against Minnesota Sept. 2.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Buckeye football is back. Ohio State kicks off the season Thursday evening with a primetime game at Minnesota.

Ryan Day spoke with the media Monday from the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Watch live in the video player above or on 10TV's YouTube channel.

C.J. Stroud will start at quarterback for the No. 4 Buckeyes in the opener. Stroud has been the apparent leader in the quarterback derby since spring practice. He got the nod over fellow second-year player Jack Miller and true freshmen Kyle McCord and Quinn Ewers.

GAME INFO

No. 4 Ohio State at Minnesota • Thursday, Sept. 2 • When: 8 p.m. • Where: Huntington Bank Stadium • TV: FOX • Radio: 97.1 The Fan

OHIO STATE VS MINNESOTA: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

*Info provided by Ohio State Athletics

Quick Hitters

The 2021 Buckeyes do not have a quarterback on its roster who has attempted a collegiate pass, but that will change Thursday as redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud will get his first career start. Ryan Day named him the opening-game starter on Aug. 21.

Stroud will have one of the best wide receiver duos to throw to, as Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson combined for 93 receptions, 1,452 yards and 13 touchdowns last fall in just eight games.

Three starters return along the offensive line, including preseason All-American Thayer Munford, who has 33 career starting assignments under his belt.

For Openers

Ohio State has won 21 consecutive season-opening games dating back to a 23-12 loss to No. 12 Miami in the 1999 Kickoff Classic at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Overall, the Buckeyes have won 41 of their last 44 season openers.

The Buckeyes are beginning the season on the road against a conference opponent for the second time in the last five seasons.

In 2017, Ohio State outscored Indiana 36-7 in the second half and pulled away for a 49-21 win over Indiana in Bloomington.

Ohio State is 14-0 all-time in season-opening games vs. Big Ten competition.

Streaks

Ohio State has won 15 consecutive Big Ten Conference games under Ryan Day, and 18 consecutive conference games overall (last loss at Purdue in 2018)

Ohio State has won four consecutive outright Big Ten titles, a first in the Big Ten.

Ohio State has won 21 consecutive regular season games (Purdue; 2018) and 25 consecutive home games (Oklahoma; 2018).

Ohio State has appeared in the AP preseason Top 25 33 consecutive years, which leads the country (Oklahom is 2nd; 22 years).

Series History

Thursday night marks the 54th all-time meeting between Ohio State and Minnesota.

The Buckeyes lead the all-time series 46-7 and have won 11 consecutive meetings and 27 of the last 28.

Ohio State is 22-5 all-time in Minneapolis but has only played twice before at Huntington Bank Stadium (in 2010, a 52-10 win and again in 2014, a 31-24 triumph)