Ohio State running back Evan Pryor to miss 2022 season after suffering knee injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State running back Evan Pryor is expected to miss the 2022 season after suffering a knee injury during training camp.

A source close to the situation confirmed the injury to 10TV Sports.

Monday afternoon, Pryor tweeted: “Learning how to embrace the obstacles life may throw your way”. He followed up with another tweet Tuesday saying, “Appreciate all of the prayers and get well wishes. But this is just the start to an amazing story. I will be back”.

Pryor redshirted last season after playing in four games. He ran for 98 yards on 21 carries and scored one touchdown against Akron.

With Pryor's injury, Ohio State is down to three running backs on scholarship: TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Dallan Hayden.

Henderson is coming off an All-American freshman year where he rushed for 1,248 yards and 19 total touchdowns.

His rushing total is second-most in school history for a freshman and his 19 touchdowns ranks first.

Henderson rushed for an Ohio State record of 270 yards against Tulsa and had 100-yard games against Maryland and Penn State.

Williams, who is entering his third year with the Buckeyes, rushed for 508 yards and averaged a team-best 7.2 yards per carry.

He finished with two 100-yard games against Minnesota and Purdue.

Hayden is a true freshman who joined the team in June.