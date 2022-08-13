Ohio State names 6 captains for 2022 football season

Quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Kamryn Babb are among the six team captains named to lead the team this season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State named its six team captains who will lead the football team this upcoming season.

The captains announced on Saturday are quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Kamryn Babb, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, defensive end Tyler Friday, tight end Cade Stover and safety Kourt Williams II.

This will be Stroud's first season as a team captain after he led the team to an 11-win season last year as a starting quarterback.

Stroud was named the Heisman Trophy finalist for throwing 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns against just six interceptions. He is also the first player in Big Ten history to be named its offensive player, quarterback and freshman of the year.

Babb, a four-time OSU Scholar-Athlete, is the 15th Buckeye to be a team captain multiple times. The wide receiver was voted to be a team captain last year, but his season was cut short after he suffered a knee injury.



Babb suffered an ACL tear and other injuries while at Ohio State. However, Babb learned to push forward through his injuries and his teammates and coaches consider him a role model on and off the field.

Ohio State announced Saturday that the wide receiver is the third honoree of the Block O jersey.