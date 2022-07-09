10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State

The Buckeyes continue the early season home stand against the Red Wolves.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One game down. One Buckeye win.

Forget about polls, Ohio State beat a top-five team and now it's on to the next one.

And up next is a new opponent for the Buckeyes: The Arkansas State Red Wolves out of the Sun Belt Conference. A new week, a new opponent and a new list.

Without any further delay, here are this week's 10 Things To Know.

1. The 21 points scored by Ohio State in the win over Notre Dame was the fewest points for a Ryan Day-coached team. The previous low was 22 vs. Northwestern in the 2020 Big Ten championship game.

2. Ohio State has scored 20-or-more points in 62 consecutive games to rank third in FBS history. The top two streaks - Oklahoma (69) and USC (63) - are not active.

3. Emeka Egbuka caught a career-high nine passes for 90 yards and his first collegiate touchdown against Notre Dame.

4. Ohio State limited the Irish to just 72 yards, five first downs and no points in the second half.

5. Jesse Mirco punted five times against Notre Dame where he averaged 45 yards per punt and dropped four inside of the 15-yard line.

6. This is the first meeting between Ohio State and Arkansas State. Ohio State has defeated two other current Sun Belt schools: Marshall and Troy.

7. Arkansas State, led by Butch Jones, started the season with a 58-3 win over Grambling.

8. James Blackman, who started his career at Florida State, went 15-of-20 for 210 yards and two scores.

9. The Arkansas State coaching staff includes Rob Harley, a member of the 2002 national championship team, whose great, great uncle was Chic Harley, the first three-time All-American in Ohio State history.