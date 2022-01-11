Ohio State No. 2 in first College Football Playoff rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings that were revealed Tuesday night.
The Buckeyes are coming off a comeback victory over No. 15 Penn State in State College. Ohio State scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to win 44-31.
Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (5), Penn State (15), Illinois (16).
Ohio State will be on the road for a second-straight weekend as they travel to Evanston, Ill. to face Northwestern. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.
College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 1, 2022)
- Tennessee
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Alabama
- TCU
- Oregon
- USC
- LSU
- Ole Miss
- UCLA
- Kansas State
- Utah
- Penn State
- Illinois
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma State
- Tulane
- Syracuse
- Wake Forest
- NC State
- Oregon State
- Texas
- UCF