J.T. Tuimoloau named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after Penn State performance

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau is this week's Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against Penn State.

Tuimoloau recorded six tackles, two sacks, three tackles-for-loss, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and a forced fumble/recovery in the Buckeyes’ 44-31 win over the Nittany Lions.

In total, the sophomore helped force four takeaways which led to 21 points for Ohio State.

On Penn State’s first drive, he tipped a pass near the line of scrimmage and the ball was intercepted by Zach Harrison. On the next possession, Tuimoloau intercepted his first pass, which led to a touchdown a few plays later.

With the Buckeyes leading by two in the fourth quarter, Tuimoloau sacked Sean Clifford and forced a fumble, which he recovered. Ohio State then scored on the following play.

Later in the quarter, Tuimoloau intercepted a pass and returned it 14 yards for a touchdown to put the Buckeyes up 20.

This is Tuimoloau’s first Big Teen weekly honors of his career. He was also announced as the Bednarik Award Player of the Week and Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week.

Through eight games, Tuimoloau has 15 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks.

Ohio State heads to Evanston, Ill. this Saturday for a noon kickoff against Northwestern.

