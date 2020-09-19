Ohio State opens up against Nebraska, faces Michigan in season finale on Dec. 12

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes will open their eight-game season at home against Nebraska on Oct. 24 as the Big Ten Conference unveiled the shortened scheduled on Saturday.
After announcing the conference would postpone the season in August, the university presidents and chancellors voted unanimously Tuesday to have the shorter season.
Ohio State 2020 schedule:
- Oct. 24: Nebraska
- Oct. 31: at Penn State
- Nov. 7: Rutgers
- Nov. 14: at Maryland
- Nov. 21: Indiana
- Nov. 28: at Illinois
- Dec. 5: at Michigan State
- Dec. 12: That Team Up North
- Dec. 19: Big Ten Championship Game
All teams are scheduled to play eight games. The top team from each division will meet in the Big Ten Championship on Dec. 19.
The teams who do not qualify for the championship will play a ninth game against a cross-division opponent.
Though the sport is back, the Big Ten said tickets will not be sold for the games for the time being but they would work on allowing the players' families into the stadiums.