Ohio State opens up against Nebraska, faces Michigan in season finale on Dec. 12

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes will open their eight-game season at home against Nebraska on Oct. 24 as the Big Ten Conference unveiled the shortened scheduled on Saturday.

After announcing the conference would postpone the season in August, the university presidents and chancellors voted unanimously Tuesday to have the shorter season.

Ohio State 2020 schedule:

Oct. 24: Nebraska

Oct. 31: at Penn State

Nov. 7: Rutgers

Nov. 14: at Maryland

Nov. 21: Indiana

Nov. 28: at Illinois

Dec. 5: at Michigan State

Dec. 12: That Team Up North

Dec. 19: Big Ten Championship Game

All teams are scheduled to play eight games. The top team from each division will meet in the Big Ten Championship on Dec. 19.

The teams who do not qualify for the championship will play a ninth game against a cross-division opponent.