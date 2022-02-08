DeWine declares Super Bowl Sunday as 'Cincinnati Bengals Day' in Ohio

The Bengals will be playing in the franchise's third Super Bowl. Their last appearance came in the 1988 season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine announced that Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, will be recognized as "Cincinnati Bengals Day" in Ohio.

"I wish the Bengals luck as they prepare to play the Los Angeles Rams this weekend," Governor DeWine said. "They have had a great season and hopefully they can win once more to bring home Ohio's first Super Bowl championship and tenth NFL title!"

The announcement comes as the Bengals are in California to face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

The declaration from the governor discusses Cincinnati's path to a championship including being crowned 'Kings of the North' after winning the AFC North title. You can view the full resolution below.

The announcement comes one day after DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz renamed the three state parks to honor current and past Cincinnati Bengals players.

Burr Oak State Park in southeast Ohio will be referred to as “Burrow Oak State Park” in honor of the quarterback from Athens County. Paint Creek State Park in northeast Ohio will temporarily be referred to as “Evan McPherson Extra Point Creek State Park,” while Hueston Woods State Park in southwest Ohio will go by “Ickey Woods State Park” to honor legendary running back Ickey Woods.