3 Ohio state parks to undergo temporary name changes ahead of Super Bowl

The three parks will now be temporarily referred to as “Burrow Oak State Park," “Evan McPherson Extra Point Creek State Park" and "Ickey Woods State Park."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Ohio state parks are temporarily getting new names ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday he and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz renamed the three parks to honor current and past Cincinnati Bengals players.

The announcement comes as the Bengals head to California to face the LA Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Ahead of the big game, DeWine said Burr Oak State Park in southeast Ohio will be referred to as “Burrow Oak State Park” in honor of the quarterback from nearby Athens. If the Bengals win Sunday’s game, Joe Burrow will become the first ever quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, a National Championship and the Super Bowl.

Additionally, DeWine announced Paint Creek State Park in northeast Ohio will temporarily be referred to as “Evan McPherson Extra Point Creek State Park,” while Hueston Woods State Park in southwest Ohio will go by “Ickey Woods State Park” to honor legendary running back Ickey Woods.