88 Counties: Champaign County supporting those hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic

Champaign County is facing a problem seen across the country, an increase of those needing food and financial assistance as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the pockets of American hard.

"We are a very large mix of different nationalities, different colors, different income groups, wealth groups, but we also face a community right now. That's hurting for just food," a worker at the Second Harvest Food Bank said.

As people facing layoffs and furloughs, Second Harvest has seen a 55% increase in the number of people seeking assistance. With coronavirus restrictions, volunteers have been significantly curtailed. The Ohio National Guard has stepped in to help with the mobile distribution of food.

"We have definitely been needed that's for sure," one Guard member said. "We do mobile distribution but basically it's like a drive thru. You drive your car through and you, you know, you open your trunk, you open your doors and we pile all the food in that we can."

"Some people don't have an income right now, and it's really hurting them. And the pantries are the only place that they can get food from. So, you know, without them they'd starve to death," a member of the community told us.

It's a community that cares for each other, according to the Second Harvest worker.