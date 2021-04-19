Sheriff's office IDs 2nd vehicle involved in deadly shooting at southeast Franklin County vigil

The car investigators are searching for is described as either a Ford Edge or a Lincoln SUV.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has identified a second car believed to be connected to a drive-by shooting at a vigil on Saturday that killed one woman and injured five others.

According to the sheriff's office, a small group of people was gathered in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Chatterton Road in Truro Township when a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango, drove by and started shooting into the crowd around 7:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office released footage of a second suspect vehicle on Monday. The car investigators are searching for is described as either a Ford Edge or a Lincoln SUV.

Latoya Carpenter, 39, was driving by the store at the time and was struck in the head. Carpenter crashed her car into a nearby parking lot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was grazed in the leg by a bullet, and four others were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened during a vigil to remember the life of Jarrin Hickman, who was murdered at the Dollar General a year ago.