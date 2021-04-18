'Put the guns down': Woman killed near vigil for man murdered one year earlier

Members of the organization Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children attended the vigil for Jarrin Hickman Saturday evening, who was killed one year earlier.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the woman killed in a shooting Saturday night on Chatterton Road was 39-year-old Latoya Carpenter.

Carpenter was driving in a shopping center, when someone opened fire on a nearby vigil. She was killed, while five others were injured, including a 12-year-old child.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, one family was grieving, but 30 minutes later, another family would join them.

“Absolute shock, like absolute shock, like I am still in kind of disbelief,” said Malissa Thomas-St. Clair, of the organization Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children.

Officials say around 7:30 p.m., someone inside a black SUV began firing on the group that was mourning the loss of Jarrin Hickman. He was murdered at the same location one year earlier.

“An event that was there to honor the deceased, the loss of a loved one, turned into a traumatic event for another family, other families, and then a second layer of trauma that this family is experiencing,” said Thomas-St. Clair.

Thomas-St. Clair’s organization was at the vigil last night, but left just 10 minutes before the shooting began. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says someone inside a black SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango, is responsible.

“We mothers are begging you, I'm coming in speaking from the heart of every mother in the city, I'm asking you, please, I'm begging you put the guns down,” said Thomas-St. Clair.

So another family doesn't have to join the Hickmans, and now the Carpenters, in grieving.