Unsolicited absentee ballot forms showing up in mailboxes across Ohio

Ohio Secretary of State is aware and says they are legitimate.

Ohioans are noticing a white envelope in their mailbox with what appears to be an official-looking absentee ballot but it’s not from the state.

Instead, it’s from a company called Center for Voter Information.

With so much misinformation around this year's election, Ohioans have every reason to be skeptical, but the Secretary of State says in this case the forms are not phony.

“We have had a lot of people asking us are these legitimate. We checked them, those are legitimate absentee ballot request forms,” said Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

However, the state says before you fill it out, it’s important to double-check with the Secretary of State’s website to make sure.

“You can go to voteohio.gov if you ever have any questions and compare the form on our website to the form you are receiving in the mail, “ LaRose said.

10TV found out the company is based in North Carolina, but on its mailer, it uses a Columbus address.