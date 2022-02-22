Ohio Redistricting Commission to resume talks again Wednesday

The commission met on Tuesday, but was not able to come to a compromise on the legislative maps.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just how close Republicans and Democrats are to a compromise on legislative maps remains unclear.

After holding a meeting Tuesday, the commission again adjourned after a brief discussion with nothing new to report other than they plan to continue to talk.

“Voters deserve a process where the commissioners on both sides of the party work together to create districts that uphold the constitution and uphold voter rights that meet the muster of the Ohio Supreme Court,” said Jen Miller, Executive Director of the Ohio League of Women Voters.

The commission is staring down a noon deadline Wednesday by the Ohio Supreme Court to explain what is causing the impasse.

Failing to come up with a map could force the court to fine members with contempt of court.

When asked if the court is prepared to follow through with the contempt of court charge a court spokesperson said no comment.

10TV's Kevin Landers pressed both sides on why they can’t reach an agreement.

Landers: Voters on the outside look at this as a failure of leadership on both sides can you address that?

Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima): This is a complicated procedure. It's not the same as getting your etch a sketch out and drawing blocks and squares.”

“The public has a right to be concerned I am frustrated as well,” said State Senator Vernon Sykes, D-Akron.

Under a federal lawsuit filed last week, a group of Republicans urged a federal court panel to approve a map that would favor Republicans in 58% of statewide seats.

The Ohio Supreme Court believes Republicans should have a 54% political advantage based on voting over the past 10 years.

Leaders admit this is new territory. They are trying to navigate while trying to find a map that doesn't violate the state constitution.

“I think the sticking point is the willingness of some republican commissioners to give up power and give up seats which they have unduly favored over the last decade,” said House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington).