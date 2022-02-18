Ohio redistricting maps debate could be decided in federal court

The Ohio Redistricting Commission has failed three times to design maps that don’t violate the state's constitution.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The League of Women Voters Friday filed a motion with the Ohio Supreme Court to counter a motion filed Thursday in federal court by a group of Republicans regarding the failure of the Ohio Redistricting Commission to draw a map that would not violate the state constitution.

The motion Friday said “In light of the Commission’s repeated failures to enact a constitutionally compliant plan and bald refusal to abide by this Court’s February 7 order, the above-captioned Petitioners respectfully request that the Court order Respondents to show cause why they failed to comply”

The motion requests the defendants respond by Feb. 25 by 9 a.m.

On Thursday, a group of Republicans led by Michael Gonidakis of Ohio Right to Life, argues that because the federal court has the power to draw redistricting lines, something the Ohio Supreme Court doesn’t have the power to do, the ultimate decider of this impasse should be at the federal level.

The motion states that a federal panel should adopt what’s called the second plan.

“The Second Plan changed five House districts from the Redistricting Commission's First Plan from Republican-leaning to Democratic-leaning and changed three Senate districts from Republican-leaning to Democratic-leaning representing a greater than 6% total increase in the number of Democratic-leaving districts."

The Ohio Redistricting Commission, which Governor Mike DeWine is a part of, failed to redraw legislative districts for a third time on Thursday.

“I believe we have an obligation to follow the constitution. We have an obligation to follow the court order and we have an obligation to produce a map," DeWine said on Thursday.

Dan Kobil teaches constitutional law at Capital University.

“This case is all about gerrymandering which means the politicians are able to draw their districts to give themselves a very good chance of being re-elected,” he said.

Steven Steinglass is Dean Emeritus Cleveland State at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. He says while the federal court can decide state issues, he doesn't believe they can in this case.

“The state courts are the final arbitral as to the meaning of state law. A federal court cannot approve the adoption of a plan that has been rejected by state courts on state constitutional grounds,” he says.

Three cases filed in federal court by Ohio voters, civil rights organ­iz­a­tions and an envir­on­mental organ­iz­a­tion contend that the new state legis­lat­ive maps enacted by the Ohio Redis­trict­ing Commis­sion unfairly give an advant­age to Repub­lican voters in viol­a­tion of the Ohio Consti­tu­tion.

The suits allege that the maps inten­tion­ally dilute the voting power of Ohio Demo­crats and minor­ity voters through pack­ing and crack­ing. Under the state house map, if Repub­lican candid­ates earned 54% of the statewide vote, they would win a super­ma­jor­ity in Ohio’s House of Repres­ent­at­ives.