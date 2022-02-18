Group of GOP voters sue to force Ohio legislative map fix

The Ohio Supreme Court has twice rejected maps for being gerrymandered in favor of Republicans.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of Republican voters has sued in federal court to force the implementation of Ohio legislative maps previously tossed out by the state Supreme Court.

The Ohio Supreme Court has twice rejected maps for being gerrymandered in favor of Republicans. Friday's lawsuit asks that the second set of maps be implemented.

The lawsuit was filed one day after Republicans leading the Ohio Redistricting Commission declared an impasse, saying they saw no path forward that would both comply with orders from the state Supreme Court and meet state Constitutional requirements.

“Unnecessary uncertainty about the 2022 election impedes candidates’ abilities to run for office, and restricts Plaintiffs’ First Amendment right to association because it restricts an individual’s ability to assess candidate positions and qualifications, advocate for candidates, and associate with like-minded voters,” the lawsuit states.

Maps drawn by Democrats that their designers said were constitutional went down to defeat Thursday in a party-line vote shortly before the deadlock was declared.

The Democratic maps would have delivered approximately 45% of legislative seats to their party and 54% to the GOP, which roughly matches Ohio’s political breakdown.

The map-drawing process driven by the 2020 Census is intended for new lines to be in place for the 2022 primary, which is May 3.