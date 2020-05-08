Kanye West will not appear on presidential ballot in Ohio

Kanye West failed to meet the necessary requirements to appear as a presidential candidate on Ohio’s ballot in November, the office of Ohio’s election chief said.

A former supporter of Republican President Donald Trump, West broke with Trump and announced his own presidential bid last month. His campaign filed paperwork on July 15 with the Federal Election Commission.

In order to qualify to run as an independent candidate in Ohio, West needed 5,000 valid signatures from registered voters in the state.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said in a release Friday that based on a review of the documents submitted by the West campaign, "both the information and a signature on the original nominating petition and statement of candidacy submitted to the secretary’s office do not match that of the nominating petition and statement of candidacy that was used to circulate part-petitions."

“A signature is the most basic form of authentication and an important, time-honored, security measure to ensure that a candidate aspires to be on the ballot and that a voter is being asked to sign a legitimate petition,” said LaRose. “There is no doubt that the West nominating petition and declaration of candidacy failed to meet the necessary threshold for certification.”

West also filed signatures to appear on the ballots in Wisconsin and Arkansas.