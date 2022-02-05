Candidates for US Senate in Ohio make last-minute push for votes

One of the latest polls shows JD Vance currently leading the race, followed by Matt Dolan and Josh Mandel.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — During a political stop in Dublin Monday, JD Vance was asked if he regretted his remarks regarding Trump voters in 2017 in which he is said, "While some people might have had racist reasons, the great majority of people voted for Trump because of his message on jobs."

Part of the quote has been used by Vance's opponent Josh Mandel to appear as if Vance is a racist.

Vance addressed his full quote before reporters saying, "Do I regret them? I certainly wish I hadn't sent them. It was a mistake, it was wrong. I think it's more important than to worry about whether you regret something as actually admit when you make a mistake," he said.

Vance is a battle for in the race for Senate with the latest poll from the Trafalgar Group showing Vance with 26% of the those who say they will vote in the May 3 primary. Matt Dolan came in second with 22% and Josh Mandell at 20%.

Dolan spent the last few hours on the campaign trail in Grove City going door to door trying to drum up support.

Dolan said he's not phased by Vance's endorsement by former President Donald Trump.

"That was a political calculation they made. I'm focusing on Ohio," he said.

Not only has the Senate race become one of the most negative, but it's also been one of the most expensive.

US News and World Report found that Mike Gibbons has spent $8.4 million on his campaign, followed by Dolan at $6 million. Mandel has spent $3.7 million and Jane Timken has spent $3 million.