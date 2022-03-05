Ohio Primary Election 2022: DeWine, Whaley, Vance, Ryan projected winners

Voters deciding who will represent each party in the race for governor and for an important U.S. Senate seat.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans tonight are deciding who will represent each party in the race for governor and for the United States Senate seat being vacated by Rob Portman, as well as for several U.S. House congressional districts.

Due to the ongoing redistricting battle, the offices of State Senator, State Representative and Member of State Central Committee are not yet being contested.

Here are the races 10TV is following:

Governor

Democrat

John Cranley, former mayor of Cincinnati Running mate: Ohio Sen. Teresa Fedor

Nan Whaley, former mayor of Dayton Running mate: Cheryl Stephens



Republican

Gov. Mike DeWine Running mate: Lt. Gov. Jon Husted

Joe Blystone, owner of Blystone Farm Running mate: Jeremiah Workman

Jim Renacci, former U.S. Representative in Ohio's 16th district Running mate: Joe Knopp

Ron Hood, former Ohio Representative Running mate: Candice Keller, former Ohio State Representative



U.S. Senate

Democrat

Traci "TJ" Johnson, Ohio University graduate

Morgan Harper, attorney

Tim Ryan, U.S. Representative for Ohio's 13th congressional district

Republican

Matt Dolan, Ohio Senator, 24th district

Mike Gibbons, longtime GOP donor

Josh Mandel, former Ohio Treasurer

Neil Patel, Westerville resident

Mark Pukita, The Ohio State University graduate

Jane Timken, former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party

JD Vance, author of the book "Hillbilly Elegy"

U.S. Representative to Congress

4th District

Democrat

Jeffrey Sites

Tamie Wilson

Republican

Jim Jordan

12th District

Democrat

Michael Fletcher

Amy Rippel-Eton

Republican

Troy Balderson

Brandon Michael

15th District

Democrat

Gary Josephson

Republican

Mike Carey