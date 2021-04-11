Democratic candidate pledges to fire PUCO members if elected governor

Democrat candidate John Cranley blames the PUCO for allowing House Bill 6 to become law.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the Ohio Statehouse in the background, John Cranley said Thursday it's time to clean house.

“This place is corrupt,” he said.

Cranley, a Democrat from Cincinnati, is challenging Republican Governor Mike DeWine in next year’s election. He says the people who sit on the state's public utilities commission must go.

“When I'm elected, we are going to fire them all and bring in people who will put consumers first,” he said.

Why is Cranley going after the PUCO? Many reasons.

Gov. DeWine appointed the members, and Cranley believes because the PUCO didn't stop House Bill 6 from becoming law, its members are just as responsible as the lawmakers who made the bill law.

When asked about Cranley's comments, Gov. DeWine said he was not going to fire the current members.

“I guess it's political season,” the governor said.

DeWine appointed the former head of the PUCO Sam Randazzo who helped write HB6. Randazzo, who is now under criminal investigation, has admitted no wrongdoing and has not been charged.

Democratic candidate Nan Whaley says she’s open to firing members of the PUCO if elected but says more needs to be done to stop what she calls a "widespread culture of corruption in our state."

10TV has reached out to Republican candidates Jim Renacci and Joe Blystone and has not received a comment from either candidate

While removing members of the PUCO is rare, it has been done before.