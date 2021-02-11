Republican Mike Carey wins race for Ohio's 15th Congressional District

Mike Carey defeated Democrat Allison Russo Tuesday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republican Mike Carey, a self-proclaimed political outsider, has won the race for the state's 15th Congressional District.

Carey defeated Democrat Allison Russo Tuesday night.

After the race was called, Russo spoke with Carey congratulating him on the victory.

Carey, with the backing of former President Donald Trump, defeated a crowded field of Republicans back in Ohio's special election for the district back in August.

Trump gave Carey his endorsement during the primary.

Carey will represent the 12-county wide district, stretching from Franklin County to the rural areas of Morgan, Perry, Vinton, Athens and others.

The battle between Carey and Russo became heated when Russo ran a TV ad tying Carey to the HB 6 bribery scandal. In a statement from the Ohio Republican Party it called the ad, “an illegal attack ad.” Russo defended the ad.