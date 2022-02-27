'Peace will come': Prayers for Ukraine offered at Grace Evangelical Church in Galloway, across Ohio

The church also started 'Ukraine War Relief Fund' to support humanitarian assistance in impacted communities

GALLOWAY, Ohio — With special prayer services for peace, support for Ukraine was visible across Columbus.

The services came after Governor Mike DeWine declared Sunday, Feb. 27 as a Day of Prayer in Ohio honoring the people of Ukraine.

He called on Ohioans to set aside the day of prayer as a time "to show support for innocent civilians under attack by Russia."

Members of Grace Evangelical Church observed the day with prayers for eternal peace.

Church leaders said they're hopeful that Ukraine will survive.

"We're also praying and hoping that God will intervene, either in a miraculous way or through regular means, and this will cease, the evil will be quenched, and peace will come. We are very hopeful. We are very optimistic about that." said Alex Synyuk, secretary at Grace Evangelical Church.