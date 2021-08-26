'I think it was to be expected': Ohio professors react to attack in Afghanistan

10TV spoke with two professors: One from Ohio University, and the other from the University of Toledo.

OHIO, USA — For people who study the Middle East, they're watching all of this unfold, trying to figure out what could happen next.

Two Ohio professors say an attack like the one on Thursday wasn't a surprise.

“In a weird way I think it was to be expected,” said Dr. M. Joel Voss, University of Toledo.

“This was expected. This was not a matter of if, but when,” said Nukhet Sandal, Chair of Ohio University’s Political Science Department.

Sandal says this attack shifts the conversation with the attack coming from Isis K, an offshoot of the Isis group. Now, we're talking about fighting among different Jihadi organizations.

“This is a group that was established six years ago. It's an Isis branch and its goals were to both attack US and allied forces and to undermine Taliban credibility and governance,” said Sandal.

But how does this affect Afghan people, especially those trying to escape? Dr. Voss says he believes this will slow down evacuations in the region.

“Having a terrorist attack occur it's obviously an added fear, but I think you'll still see individuals try to escape. If anything this is more reason to try to escape,” said Dr. Voss.