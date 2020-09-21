Louisville police prepare for Breonna Taylor decision; cancel requests for time off

Although no timetable has been released in Breonna Taylor decision, LMPD's interim chief has declared a 'state of emergency' for the police department.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday, Louisville Metro Police Department's interim chief Robert Schroeder announced a 'state of emergency' for the entire department. Schroeder said it is preparation for a decision from the Attorney General's office in the Breonna Taylor case.

Schroeder released a statement saying all off-day and vacation requests were canceled until further notice. The statement also noted that no timetable for Daniel Cameron's decision had been given.'

Full statement from LMPD:

"As we prepare for Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s announcement in the Breonna Taylor case, LMPD is canceling all off-day and vacation requests until further notice. The public may also see barriers being staged around downtown, which is another part of our preparations. It is important to note that the AG has said there is no timetable for the announcement."

There were several other businesses seen boarding up in downtown Louisville but we don't know if it is in anticipation of a decision being announced in Taylor's case.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office didn't respond to our calls but did refer us to his tweet from September 9.

Taylor was shot and killed on March 13 after officers executed a no-knock warrant at her apartment as part of a drug investigation, LMPD said. Officers Myles Cosgrove, Jonathan Mattingly and former officer Brett Hankison opened fire after Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker admits he fired a shot thinking it was a break-in.

Taylor was struck multiple times by gunfire and died on the scene.

Brett Hankison was fired in June. His termination letter states he was 'blindly fired 10 round into Taylor's apartment.' Cosgrove, Mattingly were reassigned. Joshua Jaynes who applied for the warrant has also been reassigned.

Protesters around the country have been calling for charges, arrests and firing of the two other officers in the case.

Here's a copy of the LMPD's 'state of emergency':

Friday a judge signed an order allowing the federal courthouse to be closed for the week and cases moved to online.