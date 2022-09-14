Amtrak cancels all long-distance routes as freight strike threat looms

Most of the routes that Amtrak travels, outside of the Northeast Corridor, are on train tracks owned, maintained and dispatched by freight railroads.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Amtrak has announced it is canceling all of its long distance trains starting Thursday, ahead of a possible freight railroad strike later this week.

The company explained the cancellations were necessary to avoid possible passenger interruptions while en route.

Freight railroads and their unions face a looming strike deadline on Friday to settle their contract dispute.

While the negotiations don't involve Amtrak, most of the company's 21,000 route miles outside of the Northeast Corridor are on tracks owned, maintained and dispatched by freight railroads.

"While we are hopeful that parties will reach a resolution, Amtrak has now begun phased adjustments to our service in preparation for a possible freight rail service interruption later this week," Amtrak said in a statement.

Amtrak already canceled some of its longest routes earlier in the week.

The company noted that most travel within the Boston to New York to Washington corridor, and related branch lines to Albany, NY, Harrisburg, PA, and Springfield, MA, would not be affected won't be affected because Amtrak owns those lines.

Members of one union rejected a tentative deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads Wednesday, while two ratified agreements and three others remained at the bargaining table.

About 4,900 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 19 voted to reject the tentative agreement negotiated by IAM leadership with the railroads, the union said Wednesday. But the IAM agreed to delay any strike by its members until Sept. 29 to allow more time for negotiations and to allow other unions to vote.

Railroads are trying to reach an agreement with all their other unions to avert a strike before Friday’s deadline. The unions aren't allowed to strike before Friday under the federal law that governs railroad contract talks.