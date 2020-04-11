Mansfield woman charged, accused of lying about being abducted

Charlie Topal, 36, was reported missing Wednesday morning.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield police said a woman reported missing on Wednesday lied about her disappearance.

Police said 36-year-old Charlie Topal was reported missing Wednesday morning by her family after she did not come home overnight.

After looking into possible "suspicious circumstances" surrounding her disappearance, police said she was charged with making "false alarms" to investigators.

Police had looked into the possibility Topal sent a text to someone close to her later on Wednesday claiming she was being held against her will.

She was eventually found by officers.

On Thursday, police said Topal admitted to not responding to calls and lying about her abduction "because she did not want to go home as her boyfriend and her were not getting along."