Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend arrested in Mansfield

Police say 33-year-old Melinda Davis was reported missing on Feb. 25.

A man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Richland County has been arrested and charged with kidnapping.

The U.S. Marshals Service said John Mack Jr. was arrested Thursday.

Mack was wanted for the kidnapping of 33-year-old Melinda Davis.

At the time, the U.S. Marshals Service said Davis was still missing.

On March 15, the Richland County Sheriff's Office said Davis was found the day before in the trunk of her car in Galloway.

Shelby police took a report on Feb. 25 that Davis never arrived at a home on Cliffside Drive in Mansfield, to which she was headed that morning.

Authorities say it's believed she was going to Mansfield to see Mack Jr.

According to the Marshals, law enforcement received information that Mack Jr. was in the Mansfield area.

Officers were able to find Mack Jr. and arrest him without incident on the kidnapping charge.