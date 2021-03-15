Investigators to release 'significant updates' in case of missing Richland County woman

Shelby police took a report on Feb. 25 that 33-year-old Melinda Davis never arrived at a home on Cliffside Drive in Mansfield, to which she was headed that morning.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Richland County Sheriff's Office said "significant updates" will be released Monday afternoon in the case of a missing woman.

Authorities say it's believed she was going to Mansfield to see her ex-boyfriend, John Mack Jr.

He was later arrested on a kidnapping charge but the U.S. Marshals Service said Davis is still missing.