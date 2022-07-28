Woman killed in Fairfield County crash involving motorcycle

The crash happened on Millersport Road south of Canal Road in Walnut Township Thursday morning.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Thursday morning.

Troopers were called to the scene Millersport Road south of Canal Road in Walnut Township just after 9 a.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 62-year-old Sheila Ruckman was operating a 2004 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 and traveling south on Millersport Road.

Ruckman was left of center and collided head-on with a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado.