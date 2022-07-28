Woman found guilty in I-71 crash that killed Powell family

Lab results determined Laylah Bordeau had more than 92 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl in her system at the time of the crash.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A jury has found a Blacklick woman guilty for her role in a fatal crash that killed a Powell family of four last year.

According to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, 26-year-old Laylah Bordeau was found guilty on eights counts of aggravated vehicular homicide on Wednesday.

The crash happened on March 29, 2021 on Interstate 71 in Delaware County.

Bordeau was driving a Nissan Titan northbound when the Ohio State Highway Patrol said she drove off the road, crossed the median, struck a cable barrier and entered the southbound lanes.

She then struck a Toyota RAV4 head-on, which then struck a semi-truck, overturned and caught on fire.

The family inside the RAV4 died at the scene. The victims were identified as 42-year-old Brian Sperl, 38-year-old Abigail Sperl and their children 14-year-old Bastion Sperl and 11-year-old Lincoln Sperl.

Boreau told troopers she did not remember the crash and does not drink or have a drug problem.

“We are thankful for the jury’s careful deliberation and dedication to this horrific case. Had Bordeau not chosen to get behind the wheel of a car while high on drugs, the Sperl family would still be with us.” Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel said. “The tireless efforts of law enforcement and assistant prosecutors Payton Thompson and Joel Walker to get justice for the Sperl family are to be commended.”