Woman indicted on murder charges in connection to fatal Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County Grand Jury has indicted a 23-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting a man last summer.
Teona Brooks is facing two counts of murder and an aggravated murder charge for the death of 39-year-old Maurice Porter.
Columbus police were called to the 300 block of South Central Avenue in Franklinton on July 22 for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found Porter, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brooks was later arrested in Chicago in connection to the murder.
She is set to be arraigned on Monday.