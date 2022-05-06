Woman indicted on murder charges in connection to fatal Franklinton shooting

Teona Brooks is facing two counts of murder and an aggravated murder charge for the death of 39-year-old Maurice Porter.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County Grand Jury has indicted a 23-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting a man last summer.

Columbus police were called to the 300 block of South Central Avenue in Franklinton on July 22 for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found Porter, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brooks was later arrested in Chicago in connection to the murder.