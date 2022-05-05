Former Columbus officer who recorded nude underage girl sentenced

Rose will also have to register as a tier II sex offender for 25 years and have post-release control for five years.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Columbus police officer who recorded a nude underage girl two years ago was sentenced to two years in prison on Wednesday.

Raymond Rose III previously pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition in January. Charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor were dropped.

The former officer recorded the girl in July 2020.

