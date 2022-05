Police said the shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. in a parking lot near East Main Street and McNaughton Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person died after being shot in east Columbus Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. in a parking lot near East Main Street and McNaughton Road.

The person was taken to Mount Carmel East where they were pronounced dead at 10:14 p.m., according to police.

No arrests have been made. Police have not released any additional information.