Husband charged with murder in death of woman found in car at Griggs Reservoir

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 77-year-old Hilliard man has been charged with murder after his 75-year-old wife was found shot in a car at Griggs Reservoir Thursday morning.

Police dispatchers said officers were called to the area of Riverside Drive near Nottingham Road just before 11 a.m. after receiving two 911 calls.

One caller said they saw the woman slumped over the steering wheel and another said they heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found Kathleen Boyuk in the car. She was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where she died just after 11:30 a.m.

Police said their investigation found that Kathleen was killed by her husband, Walter Boyuk. He has been charged with one count of murder.