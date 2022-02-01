Woman dies after crashing vehicle into woods east of Columbus

The woman was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital, where police say she was pronounced dead at 12:33 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 33-year-old woman died after reportedly crashing her vehicle east of Columbus early Saturday morning.

Terran Wright was driving eastbound on E. Broad Street at around 12 a.m. when Columbus police say she lost control of her vehicle just after the Kingsmeadow Lane intersection.

According to police, Wright’s vehicle swerved to the south, crashing into a wooded area on the roadside.

Wright was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital, where police say she was pronounced dead at 12:33 a.m.