Columbus Police: 2 officers hurt after crash in Short North neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Columbus police officers were hurt in a crash in the Short North neighborhood Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of North High Street and East 5th Avenue, according to police.

Authorities said the officers were conducting a traffic stop when a driver hit them from behind.

Both officers were taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center as a precaution to be checked out.

One person was taken into custody.