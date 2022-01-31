Columbus Police: 2 officers hurt after crash in Short North neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Columbus police officers were hurt in a crash in the Short North neighborhood Monday morning.
The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of North High Street and East 5th Avenue, according to police.
Authorities said the officers were conducting a traffic stop when a driver hit them from behind.
Both officers were taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center as a precaution to be checked out.
One person was taken into custody.
The intersection was closed and has since reopened.