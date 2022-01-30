2 arrested after police seize drugs near 3 Hilliard schools

Police said the searches took place in a span of three hours and in total, officers found more than 100 grams of cocaine, fentanyl and an ounce of mixed product.

HILLIARD, Ohio — A man and a woman were arrested after Hilliard police discovered large amounts of narcotics inside their vehicle and home last week.

Hilliard Police Lieutenant Doug Lightfoot told 10TV police witnessed what was believed to be a drug deal near Avery Elementary on Jan. 26.

Police pulled the vehicle over and searched the car. Officers found illegal pills and a hidden compartment with a gun.

Police say the gun was stolen from Reynoldsburg back in 2018, but did not know if it has been used in any crimes.

Keevon Pittman, 27, was arrested and is charged with possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability.

A woman, who police identify as Pittman’s girlfriend, was pulled over shortly after near Weaver Middle School. Police found more narcotics inside the vehicle.

No charges have filed been against the woman as of Sunday.

Police executed a search warrant on a home, which was located across the street from Hilliard Davidson High School.

Officers found additional narcotics, a bullet blender and a hammer in the basement of the home. While searching, officers also found a 7-year-old child who was left alone.

The child was taken into protective custody.

Lightfoot said the searches took place in a span of three hours and in total, officers found more than 100 grams of cocaine, fentanyl and an ounce of mixed product.

The lieutenant said that with the number of drugs seized between the three locations, this was likely an operation that had been going on for a while.

He explained that the blender was used to mix coffee sweetener with fentanyl and cocaine. The mixture would then be packaged and sold.

“We know this is poison. There's no other way of putting it. If you pedal poison in our city or to our residents, you are going to have to meet us,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot encourages residents who witness similar activity to call police. You can give information anonymously.