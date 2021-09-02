Victim in Franklinton shooting dies from injuries; suspect wanted

51-year-year Jimmy Crum died from his injuries and police are looking 41-year-old Mark Stevens who is charged with murder.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died from his injuries sustained in a shooting near the Franklinton area and police are looking for a suspect.

Columbus police said officers responded to the 1200 block of West Town Street around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9.

According to police, the shooting happened outside Van's Carry Out near West Town Street and South Princeton Avenue.

Investigators say there was a fight inside the store earlier in the day. One person involved in the fight was kicked out of the store. That person threatened to come back and shoot the employees.

A short time later, the person who made the threat came back with a group of people. Another fight started outside the store, shots were fired and one person was severely hurt.

51-year-old Jimmy Crum was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Crum was pronounced dead on Thursday.

Police filed an arrest warrant and charged 41-year-old Mark Stevens with murder. Police are currently looking for Stevens.