Watkins Memorial High School honoring veterans, active duty during football game

“It is really special. It means a lot to me. Not just because [Matt] went there and graduated from Watkins, but that his story is told," said Cassandra Whetnall.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While there will be a hard-fought football game under the lights this Friday for Pataskala's Watkins Memorial High School, there will also be a special ceremony honoring those who have served our country and community.

This is the fourth year that the high school has held the event for veterans and active duty. Organizers explain it's a way to remind students of the sacrifices so many have made.

“My husband sacrificed a lot during his service for sure,” said Cassandra Whetnall.

Whetnall's husband, Matt, enlisted in 2006 and served active duty Army for nine years, and six years as reserve. During that time, he served two, year-long tours in Afghanistan.

“He was a forward observer, so he was the guy with the radio that called for air support when they were being attacked,” she said.

He was hit by an IED in 2010, and suffered a brain injury. For that incident he was awarded the purple heart.

He survived that attack and decided to finished up his military career. About six months after his services ended, he couldn't shake a constant headache. When he finally went to the doctor, he was given the news.

“Yes, it is service connected,” Whetnall said with tears in her eyes.

He had stage four lung cancer that had spread to his brain.

“January of this year. He lived 22 months after his diagnosis,” she explained the timing of his passing.

The family was living in Las Vegas at the time of Matt's diagnosis.

As a 2018 graduate of Watkins Memorial, he knew he wanted his sons to carry on his tradition.

The family moved back to Pataskala last year.

To start the football game, his two boys, first-grader Liam, and seventh-grader Trevor, will get to do the coin toss in honor of their dad.

“It is really special. It means a lot to me. Not just because he went there and graduated from Watkins, but that his story is told. He died for his country. He deserved to live,” she said.

Many other families will also be honored.