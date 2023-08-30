Vigil held for man killed during attempted armed robbery at Columbus AutoZone

Last Thursday, Alejandro Fajardo died after he was shot while trying to break up a robbery at the AutoZone near Polaris.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alejandro Fajardo was a friend, a father, and known to many as a superhero.

On Tuesday, Fajardo was honored during a candlelight vigil by his friends and loved ones.

"He was willing to do anything for anyone,” said his sister Selvya Fajardo. He spent his life loving everyone, and in his final moments, he gave his life protecting others.

"He went out in the way that he would've wanted to help,” she said.

Columbus police are searching for two suspects involved in the shooting.

Selvya said the family is struggling, including his son, 10-year-old Alexander who is disabled and depends on his father.

“It's really unbearable...and no one should have to go through this,” she said.

To show a fraction of how much he means to his loved ones, family and friends met for a candlelight vigil at the place he lost his life.

One man described him as “everyone’s Superman.”

The family is asking for justice with a message to the suspects.

"Please come forward. do the right thing. I mean you didn't just take away one life, you changed dramatically a lot of lives,” Selvya said.