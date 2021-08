According to Columbus Police, a truck carrying 30,000 lbs worth of Jack Daniel's crashed in east Columbus early Tuesday morning

The crash happened just after 2 a.m.

The east side ramp from I-70 west to I-270 south is currently closed because of the crash.