Teenager critical after being shot in chest in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old is in serious condition after being shot in the chest in northeast Columbus early Monday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to the 2000 block of Eddystone Avenue around 4:45 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

At the scene, authorities found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound in the chest. He was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said they have since learned that the victim was shot at a gas station on Westerville Road. He then ran from the scene to Eddystone Avenue.

Law enforcement said there are no suspects in custody at this time.