Man critically injured after fight outside Short North bar has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who was hospitalized after being punched outside of a bar in the Short North Arts District earlier this month has died, the family attorney told 10TV.

Gregory Coleman Jr., 37, was pronounced dead early Sunday morning after being attacked by two men on Sept. 5 outside of a bar on North High Street, according to his family's attorney Edward Hastie.

The Columbus Division of Police said after sharing video footage of the fight, they were able to identify two suspects as 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings and 32-year-old Chrystian Foster, both from Columbus.

The footage shows a suspect with dreadlocks dressed in a black tactical vest getting ready to fight Coleman, who was wearing a green shirt. The other suspect dressed in red sweatpants and a white shirt then punches Coleman, knocking him backward on the road.

The man in the black vest then jumps on top of Coleman who was not moving and continues to hit him.

Police are now searching for the two men allegedly involved in the violent fight that left Coleman unresponsive lying on the street and sidewalk.

AJ Johnson, a Columbus police detective, said that they are now looking to amend Cummings and Foster's attempted murder charges to murder.

Following the incident, he was taken to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in critical condition and was submitted to the ICU days after the attack where he was on life-support, according to police.

Hastie said in the release, "the public must focus all its efforts on bringing his killers to justice."

"It is essential that those who are responsible are brought out of hiding and immediately arrested," he stated.

Hastie said Coleman's family, including his 9-year-old daughter, are focusing their energy to celebrate his life and mourn his passing and ask for the utmost privacy.