Police: Suspect critically injured after being shot while entering resident's home in Franklinton

The victim called 911 stating that a man with a gun was at his house threatening him. The suspect entered the victim’s bedroom and pistol-whipped him several times.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot while entering a home in the Franklinton neighborhood Thursday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dana Avenue, just south of West Town Street, at approximately 10:35 p.m.

The victim, who police say is a 53-year-old man, called 911 stating that a man with a gun was at his house threatening him. The victim told police that he was going to get his gun in case he needed to defend himself.

Police said the suspect, identified as a 33-year-old man, entered the victim’s bedroom and pistol-whipped him several times. The victim shot the suspect, who then left the area on foot.

The suspect was taken to Grant Medical Center by a friend in critical condition, according to police.

Detectives did not provide information on whether the suspect and the victim knew each other.