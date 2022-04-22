Supporters travel across country for Trump rally in Delaware County

Some people came as far as California and Florida to hear the former president speak Saturday Night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The 45th President of the United States will arrive Saturday in Delaware County to hold a rally in support of a slate of Republican candidates that are running for office on May 3.

Former President Donald Trump is known for holding large rallies in the state and Saturday's 7 p.m. event at the Delaware County Fairgrounds is expected to attract thousands of supporters.

Jonathan Riches drove 17.5 hours from Tampa, Florida.

"This is my 46th Trump rally," Riches said.

Andra Griffin drove from Bradenton, Florida.

"This is double-digit for me. I think it's 10 or 11 rallies," Griffin said.

One couple jumped on a plane from San Diego.

"We took red-eye, we got in early this morning," Amy Lee said.

The Trump supporters 10TV spoke to say they still haven't moved on from last November's election, holding to the theory it was stolen, even though there's no proof to support it.

"I don't know if I will ever accept the election results," Griffin said.

They are however unified against those who stormed the capitol on Jan. 6th.

"Anybody who broke the law that day, that's on them they should never have done that," said Rick Frazier of St. Mary's, Ohio.

"We are for law and order. The people who broke the law, that is not a good thing," Griffin said.

Trump endorsement of JD Vance for Senate last week. It was reported to have infused $5 million dollars into the Vance campaign that was running low on funds. Not anymore.

Meanwhile, for people like Jonathan Riches, Saturday's rally is another chance for him to get his photo with the former president

"I've got three photos with the president," Riches said.

Saturday, he hopes will be number four.

Those attending the rally are reminded to arrive early. Entry begins at 2 p.m.

Everyone who enters will be wanded by security.

Below is a list of prohibited items for the rally: