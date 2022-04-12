Former President Donald Trump coming to Delaware County this month

The Delaware County Republican Party said Trump would appear at the Delaware County Fairgrounds but did not list a date.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Former President Donald Trump is expected to come to Delaware County this month.

The Delaware County Republican Party made the announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

The post said Trump would appear at the Delaware County Fairgrounds but did not list a date.

The former president is making the trip with less than a month away until the May 3 primary. Trump has yet to make an endorsement in a highly contested U.S. Senate race.